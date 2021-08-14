Sam Wilson Is Back On Captain America Twitter Account, And Marvel Fans Are Relieved

Earlier this week, a surprising social media storm whipped up over what Marvel must’ve thought was a bit of harmless marketing for What If…?. Ahead of the animated series’ debut this Wednesday, the Captain America Twitter account replaced its Sam Wilson display image and header with that of Captain Carter, star of the show’s premiere episode. And fans got furious, blasting the studio for “replacing” Sam when he’s only just taken over as Cap himself.

But now, just a few days later, Marvel has reinstated the former Falcon as the star of the Twitter account. It’s possible this was always the plan. As next week will bring a new storyline on What If…?, the Captain Carter rebranding was maybe supposed to last just one week. On the other hand, it’s also feasible that Marvel stopped the promotional stunt sooner than expected due to the backlash.

Either way, Marvel fans are relieved now that normality is restored and are sharing their happiness online.

they finally changed the captain america layout back to sam 😭 WORLD ORDER HAS BEEN RESTORED pic.twitter.com/qYtbXhqYkT — ken (@wandaskory) August 13, 2021

SAM LAYOUT IS BACK ON THE CAPTAIN AMERICA ACCOUNT FINALLY — michelle 💚 (@cartersleia) August 13, 2021

The real Captain America is back.

The real @CaptainAmerica aka Sam Wilson's layout is BACK!! Ahh . . . pic.twitter.com/hqqkr2C1eP — Chillin 👊🏿👊🏾👊🏽👊🏼 (@Jamaal_a_Bailey) August 13, 2021

Never take him away again!

@CaptainAmerica about time!!! Welcome back Sam 💖💖💖 never take him away again or you shall hear from my lawyers and therapist x — Mellie (@ChimeraCuddles) August 13, 2021

The nightmare has ended.

I’m glad the nightmare has ended and the @CaptainAmerica account gave the profile back to Sam pic.twitter.com/apoNardajT — danna 🤍 (@commanderburger) August 13, 2021

We’ll have to see if Marvel repeats the trick next week for episode 2, which imagines a world where T’Challa becomes Star-Lord. It feels like that would be a safer move, though, given that everyone would no doubt be on board with a tribute to the much-missed Chadwick Boseman.

Now that @CaptainAmerica layout has been changed to Sam Wilson, I wanna see whether they will change the layout of @Guardians before or after tchala episode — Captain Asia | Not Ms Minutes era (@CaptainAsia3) August 13, 2021

There were various reasons why fans didn’t like the Captain Carter rebranding. Some didn’t appreciate Sam being replaced so soon after he officially became Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while others just didn’t get how the switch made logical sense – Peggy is British, after all. But clearly, the change was just temporary and everything’s back to normal. Nothing to see here any more people, move along.

What If…? continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.