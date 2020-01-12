Samuel L. Jackson Reportedly Returning To Star Wars As Mace Windu

The incoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show is set to be the treat that fans of the prequels have been waiting for. While the Sequel Trilogy pretty much side-stepped everything to do with George Lucas’ traditionally maligned movies, the Disney Plus series will bring back Ewan McGregor’s former Jedi Master and continue his adventures past Revenge of the Sith. What’s more, the signs are pointing to it resurrecting various other prequel characters, as well.

Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn could reappear as a Force ghost, Ahsoka Tano may show up for a cameo and even Jar-Jar Binks might defy all the haters and drop by. On the dark side of things, meanwhile, Ray Park’s Darth Maul is rumored to play a role in the proceedings and what’s more, flashbacks are also thought to feature in order to revisit the happier times before the Republic fell. Hayden Christensen, for instance, is reportedly returning as Anakin Skywalker, for scenes set prior to his rebirth as Darth Vader.

And now, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who said the Obi-Wan series will also feature a young Luke and that Rey was Palpatine’s [SPOILERS], both of which have since been confirmed – that Samuel L. Jackson will likewise be included via flashback, reprising his role as fan favorite Mace Windu. Of course, Jackson recently expressed a desire to play Windu at least one more time and while we thought this was a reference to his surprise vocal cameo, alongside McGregor, Christensen and many others, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this was hardly a proper return.

But now, it seems he might soon get his wish in the form of a role in the Obi-Wan show, which could right some of the wrongs from The Rise Of Skywalker by bringing Windu and the others back in the flesh, pleasing a lot of fans in the process and making the Disney Plus production even more of a must-see. And while we don’t have any further details on Jackson’s involvement just yet, given that this intel comes from the same sources who also told us Ewan McGregor was returning to Star Wars back in May, and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

Plans can always change, of course, and some of these cameos could be cut before production gets underway, but for now, at least, it seems that Lucasfilm is planning to use the series to bring back a lot of familiar faces from the franchise’s past. Something that’ll definitely make the fans happy.