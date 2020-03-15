New Scream TV Show Reportedly In The Works, Could Land At Netflix

After a long wait, fans finally got to see Scream: Resurrection on the small screen. While it wasn’t as good as the previous two installments, it was still an overall satisfying experience and as the wait continues for updates on a potential fourth season, it appears there’s now another Scream TV show reportedly in development that could end up streaming on Netflix.

The property has taken a hiatus from the big screen as of late, most likely due to the passing of Wes Craven, the franchise’s creator, but we do know that Scream 5 is officially in the works and not only is the infamous Ghostface making a triumphant return in the film, but the original cast members might be back in action as well. Both David Arquette and Neve Campbell have expressed interest in returning and all signs point to that happening. However, this next cinematic installment won’t be the only new Scream title coming in the near future.

Hayden Panettiere Could Be Teasing A Return In Scream 5 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Scream 5 being in development months before it was announced – tell us that a new Scream TV show is reportedly in the works and it could very well land at Netflix. Plot details are still hard to come by, but it’ll apparently center on one of Sidney Prescott’s cousins (someone we haven’t met before) as they become tormented by a new Ghostface and will take place after the events of the upcoming Scream movie, focusing on a new set of characters, different than the ones being introduced in Scream 5. It’ll also be unrelated to the MTV series.

Of course, Scream is one of those properties that always finds a way to survive no matter what the critics say and with a new movie and TV show now in the works, it’s certainly a great time to be a fan of the long-running slasher franchise. As for the TV series in particular, we don’t have anything else to share at this time unfortunately, but once we receive further updates we’ll be sure to let you know.