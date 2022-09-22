‘She-Hulk’ episode six dropped some huge clues on who the season one big bad is

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode six

We’re now six episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, meaning there are just three left to go in the first season. So far, the show has focused more on comedic self-contained plots than an overarching narrative, but some developments late in this week’s installment almost certainly point to what’s going to go down in the finale.

Jen’s co-workers Nikki and Mallory discovered a Reddit-looking website named Intelligencia in which users campaigned to cancel She-Hulk and plot methods to kill her. Then, in the closing moment, we saw someone in a mysterious laboratory connected to the failed assault on Jen in episode three preparing for another attempt to steal her blood. On their screen was a message from a user called HulkKing asking “Is the next phase of the plan ready to go?”.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

In Marvel comics, the Intelligencia is a group made up of some of the smartest and most sinister minds on earth, most prominently M.O.D.O.K. They were instrumental in the creation of Red Hulk, and also forcibly transformed Hulk’s allies into “Cosmic-Gamma Mutates” aka Hulk-alikes.

This backs up what Marvel sleuths theorized a few weeks ago. So, if you don’t want to know how the season will likely end, stop reading now.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

In episodes four and five we met the creepy Todd, who went on a date with She-Hulk and muttered “what a specimen…”. In the Disney Plus release, the credits named him as simply “Todd”, but in the screener sent to critics he was described as “HulkTodd”. A leak way back in December said that we’d see She-Hulk squaring off against a “knockoff Hulk” with “awkward proportions”, so right now it’s looking very likely that this will be Todd in Hulk form.

Whether this means we’ll get our first glimpse of M.O.D.O.K. this season (potentially played by Jim Carrey!) remains to be seen, but we know he’s set to play a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, so it’d make sense given Marvel’s previous tactics of teasing villains before they make their full debut.

For now, we’ll have to wait to know for certain, though it seems that at least the next two episodes will be focused on Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he squares off in court against Jennifer Walters.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs on Disney Plus every Thursday.