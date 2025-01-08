Should a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ all-star season happen, here’s what pairings we would want to see

We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly of celebrity contestants on Dancing With the Stars, but what would happen if the best of the best faced off against one another for the Mirrorball Trophy?

With each season of the Emmy Award-winning series having at least a few standouts, fans of the show have been advocating for a Dancing With the Stars all-star season for quite some time, causing our wheels to start turning…

Using the pros from season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — which wrapped at the end of 2024, with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson emerging victorious — AND keeping Mirrorball Trophy recipients off of the list, here’s who we would want each pro to be paired with for a Dancing With the Stars all-star season (if it were our decision, of course).

Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey

As much as we HATE putting con artist Anna Delvey on the all-star list, with Ezra Sosa only having one partner during his Dancing With the Stars career so far, we have no choice but to pair the two together for a potential Dancing With the Stars all-star season. Who knows, though — if Ezra’s season 34 partner (social media sensation Trisha Paytas, perhaps?) is all-star material, perhaps we will make a modification to our list…

Pasha Pashkov and Ariana Madix

From Carole Baskin to Teresa Giudice, Pasha Pashkov has had his fair share of less-than-ideal pairings on Dancing With the Stars, with the exception of one of his celebrity dance partners: Ariana Madix. On season 32, the Vanderpump Rules star was an obvious frontrunner for the Mirrorball Trophy, but after facing some injuries that inhibited some of her mobility towards the end of the season, Ariana and Pasha’s lackluster scores (especially so late in the game) caused the pair to take home a third-place finish instead. Recovering from her injuries and even serving a brief stint on Broadway — as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago — we are confident that she would bounce back into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom better than ever.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant were not only partners on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, but they might have created the greatest love story we have ever seen on the show. Finishing in fifth place — getting eliminated just shy of finale night — Daniel and Britt had chemistry that was truly undeniable throughout their Dancing With the Stars journey, defying all the odds as the pair navigated Daniel’s inability to hear. Said chemistry managed to stem beyond the ballroom, as the pair pursued a romantic relationship with one another post-show — with Britt even learning sign language for her brand new boo — with the CODA star eventually popping the question. Needless to say, we would love to see this pair dance together again, this time as a husband-and-wife duo.

Emma Slater and Drew Scott

With 16 partners during her Dancing With the Stars career so far, it is tough choosing an all-star partner for Emma Slater, but HGTV’s Drew Scott is calling our name. On season 25, the Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home star made it all the way to finale night, ending the competition with a fourth-place finish. Despite displaying some stellar dancing skills during his stint on the show, Emma and Drew still have some unfinished business, failing to receive a perfect score. With their highest score being a 39 out of 40 for their Freestyle to “The Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line,” Perhaps a Dancing With the Stars all-star season will be Drew’s chance to finally cross “perfect score” off of his bucket list…

Gleb Savchenko and Shangela

Showing off a sillier side to Gleb Savchenko that Dancing With the Stars fans rarely get to see, it is a no brainer that we would choose drag queen Shangela as his all-star partner. Despite finishing in fourth place, we all remember their iconic Freestyle to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and “Call Me Mother” by RuPaul — where Gleb dressed in full drag, AND the pair received a perfect score — right?

Val Chmerkovskiy and Zendaya

He said it himself on a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, but Val Chmerkovskiy (and fans of the Emmy Award-winning series) would love Zendaya to return for a Dancing With the Stars all-star season. Despite receiving five perfect scores — serving as the obvious frontrunners of the season — the pair ultimately fell short of eventual winners Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough at the end of season 16, securing a second-place finish instead. Needless to say, Val wants a Dancing With the Stars do-over:

“It’s just a click-baity answer. Obviously, Zendaya would be great, just because I would love to do that again and do it better and do it different, and she’s obviously incredible.”

Now, more famous than ever before, fans would love to see Euphoria, Challengers, and Dune star try for the Mirrorball Trophy once again, this time hopefully emerging victorious.

Sasha Farber and Simone Biles

With 12 different partners during his Dancing With the Stars career — including his rumored girlfriend, Bachelorette beauty Jenn Tran — Sasha Farber has quite a few partners to pick from, but selfishly, we want to see Simone Biles back on our television screens ASAP. Finishing season 24 in fourth place, we are eager to see the Olympic gymnast try her luck at adding the Mirrorball Trophy to her collection of athletic accolades, all while competing among the best of the best. After all, as the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone is used to this kind of high-stakes competition!

Daniella Karagach and Nelly

During her first season as a pro, season 29, Daniella Karagach had one of her best partners to date: “Hot In Herre” singer Nelly. Despite making it all the way to finale night — and receiving a perfect score for their Freestyle to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G. — the duo ultimately fell short of victory, finishing the competition in third place. Now, with even more experience under her belt, we are confident that Daniella and Nelly would be contenders for the Mirrorball Trophy this time around, should a Dancing With the Stars all-star season come to fruition.

Witney Carson and Milo Manheim

Arguably the most robbed contestant in Dancing With the Stars history, we NEED to see Milo Manheim reunite with his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, for an all-star season of the show. As a refresher, the ZOMBIES star had some superb dancing skills on season 27, receiving 8s and 9s as early as week two. With three perfect scores to their name by the end of the beloved competition series, it was assumed that Milo and Witney would take home the Mirrorball Trophy, but the world was stunned when Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess were crowned the champions instead, resulting in a second-place finish for the fan favorite pair. Needless to say, the duo deserves some redemption…

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik

With only two partners to her name, Harry Jowsey and Stephen Nedoroscik — and with one of them being an absolute scumbag — it is a no-brainer that we would choose Stephen as Rylee Arnold’s partner, should a Dancing With the Stars all-star season come to fruition. Seemingly the best of friends both during and after their stint on season 33, we know that this pair would have a blast, if given the opportunity to dance together again!

Brandon Armstrong and Chandler Kinney

Also from season 33, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are a pair we would love to see return to our television screens. On top of receiving phenomenal scores all season long, Chandler and Brandon made Dancing with the Stars history as the first Black couple to advance to the finale, receiving a perfect score for their Freestyle to to “Hellzapoppin'” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield (which was also the show’s first performance to feature an ensemble of all-Black dancers). Finishing the competition in third place nevertheless, we would love to see Chandler and Brandon return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to become the first Black couple to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Plus, with fellow ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim on our all-star list, it would be adorable seeing these longtime friends face off head-to-head…

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren

Remembered for their oh-so steamy romance — as well as their fourth-place finish — we would love for social media sensation Alexis Ren to return for a Dancing with the Stars all-star season, rekindling her relationship with her professional dance partner: Alan Bersten. Alexis better watch her back, though — with his season 33 partner, Ilona Maher, seemingly having a some chemistry with Alan, it looks like they will have to fight for his heart (and chances are the Olympic rugby player will emerge victorious).

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa

Competing on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made headlines back in 2021, becoming the first same-sex duo to participate in the hit competition show. Sespite being a force to be reckoned with in the Dancing With The Stars ballroom — receiving the first perfect score of the season, followed by five more perfect scores — the pair ultimately fell short to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach in the end, finishing the competition in second place. Honing in on her stellar dancing skills through a series of TikTok dances — and as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance — a Dancing With the Stars all-star season might just be the “Karma” singer’s time to shine, finally bringing home the Mirrorball Trophy that she so desperately deserves.

