Sony Brought A Forgotten Marvel Anime To YouTube

Raise your hand if you remember The Spectacular Spider-Man! Raise your hand if you remember X-Men The Animated Series! Now, raise your hand if you remember that Marvel made four anime series with the same studio that made Death Note, One Punch Man, and Hunter x Hunter! Not as many hands up on that one? We didn’t think so.

While many fans have missed out on the Marvel Anime series, it seems that Sony has taken a particular interest in bringing them back into the spotlight having recently released both Wolverine and X-Men on YouTube. It’s possible due to the popularity of Deadpool and All Might’s antics in Deadpool Samurai that the company wants to take a shot at a Marvel anime once more and hopes to bring more fans in with Blade streaming on the platform.

“Legendary half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter Blade is tracking Deacon Frost, a very powerful and influential vampire who killed his mother and who heads Existence, a secretive vampire organization that operates in Southeast Asia.” Synopsis From Sony

Sony is now streaming the full series from their Throwback Toons account and they have the first full episode available for free to anyone that wants to give the anime a chance.