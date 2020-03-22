Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Might Be Delayed Due To Coronavirus

It’s been a while since we’ve had new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and we were expecting the CBS All Access series to resume this year. The premiere of the new season could be delayed, though, as part of the rapidly increasing number of productions hit by the coronavirus. While shooting has wrapped on the next batch of episodes, post-production is slowing down as a result of crew members working from home, meaning that we’ll still get more Star Trek: Discovery, just possibly a bit later than we originally hoped.

The news came as part of a live chat with Discovery actor Wilson Cruz last week, with castmate Anthony Rapp commenting during the chat that editing and visual effects for the series are being affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Cruz later responded to Rapp’s feedback on Twitter, remarking as follows:

“It’s coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought… It’s coming though!”

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Photos Take Burnham Into The Far Future 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At any rate, it appears that ViacomCBS have big plans for Star Trek: Discovery, with multiple new seasons reportedly in the works. Indeed, we recently heard that a fifth season is pretty much confirmed, with the fourth year of the show planned to begin production this summer. However, this schedule may also be delayed by the lockdown, so we’ll have to wait and see whether filming will begin later than expected.

From what we know so far about the pending third season of Discovery, it will focus on how the crew adapts to being flung into the far future of the universe, specifically the 32nd century. In addition, we’re getting rumors that a Discovery movie could be in the works, which would see its crew cross over into the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek series, part of what is apparently a new push for franchise crossovers. We may also get a crossover between Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, with the latter show already confirmed for a second season.

As with practically everything else in the entertainment world right now (or indeed the world in general), it’s hard to give a clear answer on when release dates will happen, but we’ll be sure to let you know once we hear of when Star Trek: Discovery will reach audiences.