‘Star Trek’ fans celebrate ‘Strange New Worlds’ getting even stranger with ‘Lower Decks’ crossover
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season one turned out to be better than we ever hoped it could be, with seemingly most of the fandom agreeing that it’s the best series of the modern Trek era. The best live-action series, that is, as folks still love the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. That’s why news of a very special episode to come in SNW season two has got fans losing their minds on social media. It’s been confirmed that Captain Pike’s Enterprise crew will crossover with the ensigns of the USS Cerritos.
The shocking news came out at the Strange New Worlds panel at Comic-Con this Saturday when Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the party to reveal they’ll be reprising their roles as Beckett and Boimler in live-action for SNW‘s sophomore run. It was also confirmed that the episode will somehow feature animated sequences, too, with Anson Mount teasing we’ll see a cartoon Christopher Pike. On top of that, Trek legend Jonathan Frakes is set to direct.
A cross-medium crossover like this is the last thing fans expected so Trek Twitter is going nuts over this announcement.
There are no words.
It literally makes no sense… We want it right now.
Yes, people, we are getting a purple-haired Jack Quaid.
Animated stars playing their characters in live-action? See it can happen, Star Wars.
Trust the Trek fandom to be more concerned with the fact that SNW and LW take place in different points in the timeline than in different mediums.
Although folks have already worked out a handy-dandy workaround for that…
As for Lower Decks, season three — which will feature a homage to Deep Space Nine — is due to launch on Paramount Plus this August. A fourth run has likewise been commissioned. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two is due to stream sometime in 2023.