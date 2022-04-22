‘Star Trek’ gives first glimpse at ‘Strange New Worlds’ season premiere

Everyone from Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk to Anson Mount's Captain Christopher Pike are featured in a new batch of images.

A brand new first look at the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere has just dropped with a series of new images of the Paramount Plus exclusive sci-fi show.

The show is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series following the adventures of Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike, who helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise as the predecessor to William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk.

Speaking of Kirk, he is slated to appear as a character in the show, as portrayed by Paul Wesley. Other members of the cast include Celia Rose Gooding’s Nyota Uhura, Christina Chong’s Lieutenant La’an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia’s Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, Bruce Horak’s Hemmer, Babs Olusanmokun’s Doctor M’Benga, Jess Bush’s Nurse Christine Chapel, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley/Number One, and Ethan Peck as Spock. The images were released on Star Trek‘s official website.

The idea of a prequel series to TOS is no doubt a welcome prospect for fans of the franchise, but some fans have expressed a somewhat understandable worry that his character — intended as the lead role — may be overshadowed by Wesley’s Kirk.

In a recent interview, Mount seemed to indicate a Kirk takeover is not in the cards for the show, despite future seasons not necessarily being demarcated this far in advance.

“We wanted to do a true prequel — PREQUEL — to the original series, and that is couched in the Pike years,” he said.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount Plus May 5.