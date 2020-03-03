We’ve known that they were set to return on Star Trek: Picard for ages, but this week, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) finally make their debuts on Sir Patrick Stewart’s sequel series to The Next Generation. The seventh episode of the 10-part run, titled “Nepenthe,” will at last bring back the couple of fan favorites who haven’t appeared anywhere in the Trek universe for 18 years. And you can get your first look at their comeback with these promo images.

We last saw Riker and Troi in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, which gave them a happy ending as they got to tie the knot. All these years later, their former captain will seek out his old friends for advice and they appear to have found themselves a happy earthbound life with their child. The episode takes its name from the planet they’ve settled on and the photos below also showcase Picard’s new crew, who are back on board La Sirena.

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal Riker And Troi's Return 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s the synopsis for the episode, which reminds us that the last outing, “The Impossible Box,” was an important one for Soji, as Picard finally met Data’s other daughter. He must think Riker and Troi will be able to help her out now that she knows the truth about herself.

“Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sirena crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.”

Frakes has already contributed to the show behind the camera, of course, as he directed “Absolute Candor” and “Stardust City Rag,” the two episodes that featured another Trek veteran’s return – Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. In contrast to the tragic backstory Picard has given Seven though, it seems Riker and Troi have had a better time of it since we last caught up with them.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Picard 1×07 “Nepenthe” this Thursday on CBS All Access.