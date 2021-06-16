New Star Wars: The Acolyte Plot Details Reportedly Revealed

There’s a huge number of Star Wars shows coming to Disney Plus over the next couple of years, but the most intriguing and exciting of them all is arguably The Acolyte, if only for the fact it takes place during a period of the timeline that’s never really been explored in live-action before.

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is spearheading development, with Star Wars Rebels producer Rayne Roberts additionally involved with the creative team. So far, the broad strokes of the plot remain shrouded in mystery, but a new report claims to offer up some fresh details. According to a “trusted and proven” source, The Acolyte will feature a female lead, with an Asian actress being sought that’s capable of handling themselves when it comes to martial arts and action sequences, to play a character in the employ of the Sith.

That’s all well and good, but none of it is information that we haven’t already known for months. Headland revealed in November that the series would be female-centric, and the term ‘Acolyte’ is used in Star Wars canon to describe a Sith apprentice, so it didn’t take a genius to figure out that the mystery protagonist would be working for the bad guys, at least initially.

Not only that, but Headland also confirmed that there was a significant marital arts element as far back as last summer, shortly after The Acolyte was officially announced to the world for the first time on May 4th, 2020. It’s more of a recap than an exclusive reveal, then, but regardless of how much or little we’ve got to go on, a series set during the High Republic era that places the focus on the Sith is set to mark a refreshing and potentially phenomenal change of pace for the Star Wars streaming roster.