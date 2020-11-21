Star Wars: The Bad Batch Will Reportedly Bring Back A Familiar Face

Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech, and Hunter will be back next year in their own animated series called Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but what other characters can we expect to appear in the spinoff show?

Clone Force 99 was introduced in the seventh and final season of Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars. The first story arc, taking place during the Battle for Anaxes, essentially served as a backdoor pilot for a potential series featuring the renegade squad, where Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex employed them to infiltrate a Separatist communications center. When they found that the strategist behind the Droid Army’s counterattacks was Echo, though, the group traveled to Skako Minor to rescue their brother.

Suffice it to say, Clone Force 99 quickly became a fan favorite element of the final run. So, it’s not surprising that after their successful debut, the House of Mouse announced that a new series centering around the Bad Batch would arrive on Disney+ in 2021. Much like Rex and the rest of the disobedient troopers, the rogue clones will have to survive the rise of the Empire and make their way through the Dark Times.

But according to a new report by Cinelinx, they won’t be alone in this endeavor. Apparently, Bo-Katan Kryze will also be making a comeback in the new show after the Siege of Mandalore. The character, played by Katee Sackhoff, recently made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, though if these rumors are anything to go by, she’ll soon head back to her animated roots.

What will ultimately prove interesting, though, is that between Rebels, The Clone Wars, Jon Favreau’s D+ series, and the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we’ll eventually have a complete chronology of the Mandalorian rebel’s journey within the Skywalker timeline in that galaxy far, far away.