‘Star Wars’ fans are unexpectedly upbeat about a major loss in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 finale

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 finale

The Mandalorian season 3 is now complete, with the finale moving the Mandoverse story forward in a big way. Bo-Katan has successfully retaken Mandalore, the Great Forge has been re-lit, and the future looks bright for her people. Din and Grogu are facing a bright future too, with the pair now officially father and son and Grogu is now “Din Grogu”.

Even though the episode was light on character deaths, save for the (apparent) explosive end of Moff Gideon, there’s one big loss that may prove to have major ramifications for the Mandalorians – the destruction of the Darksaber.

Bo-Katan expertly wielded it in combat against Gideon, though using the power of his exoskeleton he crushed it and seems to have destroyed it for good. This weapon is one of the key symbols of the Mandalorian faith, and was created a thousand years ago by Tarre Viszla, the first Mandalorian to have been inducted into the Jedi Order. It’s since been handed down to various important warriors and whoever wields it has a claim to leading the Mandalorian peoples as the Mandalore.

That said, it’s recently been criticized for being something of a MacGuffin and Star Wars fans don’t seem too sad to see it go:

Bring on the Monty Python references…

Could a new Jedi/Mandalorian crossover legend be in the making?

Could its crystal be the basis for Din Grogu’s lightsaber?

Has it now served its purpose?

We suspect Dave Filoni has indeed left the door open for the Darksaber to be reforged. It’s not that uncommon for lightsabers to be damaged and repaired, and so long as the Kyber crystal inside isn’t shattered it could make a comeback. Even if it’s cracked it can still function, as proven by Kylo Ren’s crossguard saber being powered by a damaged crystal.

All that said, we’re not too sad to see the Darksaber bite the dust. Give us stories about characters and emotions rather than fussing over arcane rules about magic swords.