‘Star Wars: Rebels’ villain to reportedly appear in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

With the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus approaching, rumors of reported characters continue to trickle in, with the latest being an infamous Star Wars Rebels villain.

As reported by The Bespin Bulletin, The Grand Inquisitor may appear in the upcoming limited series, with British actor Rupert Friend allegedly on board to portray the villain.

For those who don’t know, the Inquisitors are individuals who can use the force and work for Emperor Palpatine. Their job is to seek out all remaining Jedi and eliminate them following Order 66 – a top-secret order that identifies all Jedi as traitors to the Galactic Republic. The Grand Inquisitor is the head of that group.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Concept Art 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

Actors Moses Ingram and Sung Kang are also rumored to be playing Inquisitors on the show. If the rumors are true, then it will be the first time Inquisitors appear in a live-action Star Wars production.

Disney has been mining its animated Star Wars archives regularly lately in its spin-off Disney Plus properties, with both Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, and Bo-Katan, played by Katee Sackhoff, appearing in The Mandalorian, and Cad Bane, played by Corey Burton, appearing in The Book of Boba Fett.

There’s no official release date for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show but Brandon SanGiovanni, the Global Program Manager for Disney Plus, recently gave us a clue, albeit accidentally.

In a deleted tweet, SanGiovanni said Obi-Wan would say his famous “hello there” line in May, leading many to speculate the show would debut on international Star Wars Day on May 4.