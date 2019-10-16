Stephen Amell Teases Mystery Character For Crisis On Infinite Earths

At this point, I think it’s safe to say that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is a dream come true for DC fans, the likes of which none of us ever thought would be realized. I mean, not only is it cool enough that Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s masterwork is being adapted to live action in the first place, but we’ll also see no less than three Supermen – played by Tom Welling, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, respectively – united on the small screen.

That said, it’d probably take us the rest of the day to list off each and every superhero to play some sort of role in this massive crossover event. Heck, the producers have even reached as far as securing the services of Batman ’66 alum Burt Ward and Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott. If that doesn’t get across the point of how infinite Earths will be represented, I don’t know what will.

Providing our latest teaser is the unofficial Ambassador of the Arrowverse himself, Stephen Amell. This time, he posted a cool photo across various social media accounts showing he and various other co-stars posing with his daughter while being in full costume – in addition to someone who had to be blacked out.

Here’s the caption accompanying his Facebook post specifically, followed by the image itself:

“Supergirl, The Flash, (redacted), Batwoman, Superman & The Atom singing our daughter Happy Birthday with the entire Supergirl Crew was pretty cool. Lotta Dad Points today. Lotta Dad Points. Happy Birthday Maverick.”

Aside from how I imagine any one of us would do just about anything to take a photo with that lineup of actors, it’s the redacted person who’s getting much attention. After how many cameo roles have already been disclosed, we can only hypothesize who’s being kept under wraps. Is it Batman? Time will tell, my friends.

Something else that caught my eye was the Atom taking time out for a photo op. Based on the height and frame, I’m pretty sure that’s Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, and not the incoming Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. I’m just wondering how they’re going to explain Ray and Kingdom Come Superman looking exactly alike.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.