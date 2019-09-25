Stephen Amell Teases Original Deathstroke Mask For Arrow Season 8

With all of the exciting returns we’re set to witness over the course of Arrow‘s eighth and final season, it’s somewhat disheartening to think we likely won’t enjoy one more appearance to be made by Manu Bennett’s Deathstroke. After all, the actor himself recently said he hasn’t been approached with an offer.

Then again, we can never be too sure of what twists and turns await us.

You see, Stephen Amell shared a new photo this morning across various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Captioned with “Feeling nostalgic,” it shows the star holding the very piece of wood adorned with Deathstroke’s original mask, complete with an arrow through the eye. If you don’t believe me, then take a look for yourself below.

Of course, this is no confirmation on Bennett’s return, as the Slade Wilson character is currently tied up on DC Universe’s Titans. If I were to hazard a guess, this is merely an homage to one of Oliver Queen’s greatest frenemies. Episode 8×07, “Purgatory,” is currently filming, so that explains the trip back to Lian Yu.

So, even if we don’t see Slade Wilson himself this fall, we’ll at least be greeted by a Deathstroke of some sort. As the latest trailer for season 8 revealed just yesterday, John Diggle Jr. will assume the mantle in the flash forward segments. It’s not quite the same, I know, but let’s see where the story goes before getting our tights in a twist.

Arrow returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the usual place below!