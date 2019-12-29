Stranger Things Actress Reportedly Eyed For Young Leia In Star Wars TV Show

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the last time Carrie Fisher will play Leia Organa, due to the late, great actress passing away back in 2017. It would be unthinkable to recast the adult version of the Resistance general, but maybe there’s a future for the iconic character in the Star Wars franchise by diving back into her past and exploring her early years. Whoever Lucasfilm hired to play a young Leia though would have to be the perfect choice to honor Fisher’s one-of-a-kind portrayal.

It’s unsurprising, then, that the studio appears to have listened to the fans on this one and is considering casting someone that folks have been saying should play a teen version of the Princess of Alderaan for years. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would die in The Rise of Skywalker and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in the film – say that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is being eyed for the lead role in a new Star Wars TV show focusing on young Leia.

This project, set to arrive on Disney Plus, was previously reported on by HN Entertainment back in February and has been corroborated by numerous other outlets since, so we definitely know it’s in the works. As far as we’re aware though, this young Leia series is only in early development.

Still, the studio is apparently already looking out for who could star in it. It’s unclear whether Brown is at the top of their list, as there are likely other actress being eyed up, too, but she would certainly make a natural first choice for the part, given all the buzz about the idea of her playing Leia since she rose to fame in the aforementioned Netflix drama. The Eleven star even cosplayed as the heroine for Halloween in 2018.

Of course, some might wonder whether a Leia prequel show is necessary, but there’s a lot of material to mine from in her early years. For one, how did she follow in her adoptive father’s footsteps by working within the Galactic Senate yet also secretly aiding the Rebellion? What’s more, filling out the character’s life on Alderaan would also retroactively add some extra tragedy to the planet’s destruction in A New Hope, as we’d witness her personal connection to the world.

Tell us, though, do you think Millie Bobby Brown is a good choice to bring young Leia to life in a Star Wars TV show? As always, sound off below with your thoughts.