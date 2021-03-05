Superman & Lois Paused Due To COVID-19 Halt, Supergirl To Return Early

Here’s some good news and some bad news for Arrowverse fans to digest. It’s been announced that Superman & Lois will be temporarily pulled from the schedules for the next couple of months due to a COVID-related halt on production. On the other hand, The CW will be bringing back Supergirl sooner than expected and its sixth and final season will premiere later this month.

Superman & Lois, which just aired its second episode, will take a break following its fifth week and will then eventually return to complete its first season on May 18th. On March 30th, Supergirl will fill its time slot and will continue to air new episodes on Tuesdays after The Flash until the previously mentioned May date. Once S&L has finished its run, Supergirl will then return to conclude its own season in the summer.

Though the flow of both series will be interrupted, what this does mean is that we’ve got constant Superman family content coming over the next few months. The reason why this became necessary is that the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch vehicle has previously been forced to temporarily shut down production in British Columbia, Canada due to a positive COVID test.

Here are the two important dates, and the accompanying schedules, that you need to remember:

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH

9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 18

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH

9:00-10:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

Supergirl was announced to be ending after its current run last fall. We later found out that Black Lightning would also be wrapping up this season. In contrast, Superman & Lois has already been renewed for a second season, alongside The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow, which will likewise be back next year.

In summary, you can continue to enjoy more from the Kent family in Superman & Lois for the rest of the month, then, before Melissa Benoist’s Girl of Steel takes over on the 30th.