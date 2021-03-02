Superman & Lois Already Renewed For A Second Season

After only airing its series premiere, Superman & Lois has been renewed for a second season. The CW’s latest Arrowverse show, headed by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular Mr. and Mrs. Kent, opened to strong reviews, a positive reception by fans and solid ratings when it debuted last Tuesday, and it seems that was enough to convince the network to bring it back for at least another year.

The CW’s president Mark Pedowitz had the following to say in a statement to the press to mark the good news, praising the series for its “phenomenal” premiere and labelling it one of the network’s latest “bonafide” hits.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” said Pedowitz. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

As the CEO’s statement reminds us, The CW just rolled out a dozen other renewals last month. As for the Arrowverse, The Flash, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow were among the lucky ones – getting seventh, third and sixth seasons apiece. Clearly, network bosses wanted to see how S&L performed in its first episode before giving it the same treatment, though they no doubt had high hopes, given the popularity of Superman and the Arrowverse combined.

Remember, Black Lightning and Supergirl have already been confirmed to be ending after their current seasons, and Green Arrow and the Canaries also won’t be moving forward to series. That means that the only DC show currently on The CW’s docket not yet accounted for is Stargirl. That’s got a second season coming up, but we don’t yet know if it’ll be back for a third year. Ava DuVernay’s Naomi and Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller are likewise on the way.

Superman & Lois airs its second episode tonight on The CW, after the season premiere of The Flash.