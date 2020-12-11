Superman & Lois Promo Image Reveals First Look At Mr. And Mrs. Kent

Earlier this week, The CW finally unveiled our first look at Tyler Hoechlin’s revamped costume for the Arrowverse’s latest series, Superman & Lois. Now, a second promo image brings us the other side of the Last Son of Krypton’s identity – his regular life as bespectacled journalist (and father) Clark Kent, along with his wife and fellow Daily Planet employee Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Hoechlin and Tulloch’s Mr. and Mrs. Kent are depicted on the Kent family farm in sunny Smallville, Kansas. The iconic red barn – previously a fixture of Smallville, with the same location being reused in the Arrowverse – can be seen to Superman’s left, and the new show will find the Kents, along with their two teenage sons, moving back to the aforementioned city from Metropolis after a family tragedy occurs.

Hoechlin has been turning up in various guest spots as the Man of Steel since 2016, with Tulloch usually seen by his side since she was introduced as Lois in 2018’s “Elseworlds” event. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” gave them a baby son, Jonathan, though the multiversal reboot resulted in them now having adolescent twins instead, outgoing Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and introverted Jordan (Alex Garfin), neither of whom know that their dad is the world’s greatest superhero.

The rest of the cast includes Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane, Lois’ father, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Clark’s first love, and Erik Valdez as her husband, Kyle Cushing. There’s also Wolé Parks as The Stranger, a mysterious villain who may or may not be a version of an iconic Superman foe from another dimension. Arrow’s David Ramsey is confirmed to guest star as John Diggle as well.

Superman & Lois is just a few months away now as it’s set to premiere on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 on The CW. Don’t miss it.