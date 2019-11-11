Supernatural Shifts To The CW’s Monday Slot For Final Episodes

After 15 years and countless hunting episodes, the Winchester brothers are ready to pull into the station… but not before one final scheduling shift.

Per Deadline, The CW has today announced that Supernatural will end its historic 15-season run in the Monday night slot (8pm). Relocating the Winchesters to the beginning of the week not only moves the fantasy series away from its usual Wednesday evening slot, but it also adds another feather in Supernatural‘s cap: becoming one of the few TV shows to air on each of the five CW nights.

It’s also the eighth scheduling change for Sam and Dean Winchester, which is pretty remarkable in and of itself – particularly when you consider how the show has been able to maintain its strong following in spite of The CW’s constant alterations. Nevertheless, as Deadline points out, the network’s decision(s) to shift Supernatural has become something of an in-joke for the cast and crew, and landing the Monday night slot will effectively complete the sweep.

This is the first sliver of good news to come out of the Supernatural camp in several days, after lead star Jared Padalecki was arrested for public intoxication and assault. Video footage obtained by TMZ appeared to show the Sam Winchester actor in an altercation with staff members at a bar in Austin, Texas, before he was escorted outside and eventually arrested by local police.

Padalecki later addressed his misdemeanor, though it wasn’t long before his co-stars were making light of the situation, even pulling pranks soon after Padalecki returned to set in Canada.

As things stand, Supernatural will wrap its historic 15-season run with its series finale on Monday, May 18th. Don’t miss it.