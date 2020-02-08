Plot Synopsis For Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Reportedly Leaks

Unfortunately, not much is known about Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited. It’s unclear as to when the show will actually hit the streaming platform, but it looks like production is set to kick-off in just a few months, and it’s rumored that the premiere season is made up of eight episodes. Still, there’s one lingering question that’s on everybody’s mind: what’s it going to be about?

While it’s far from an official announcement, a newly leaked synopsis has provided some insight as to what the show might involve. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, an overview of the plot was leaked by Resident Evil Database, a fansite who purportedly reached out to Netflix’s Brazilian press office to find out more about the series.

Here’s what they apparently got back in response:

“The city of Clearfield, Maryland, has long lived under the shadow of three seemingly disconnected entities: Umbrella Corporation, the now-retired Greenwood Asylum and the federal capital, Washington. Now, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, the secrets kept by the trio are beginning to surface, with the first signs of the epidemic.”

Resident Evil Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Monster Ideas 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If this synopsis turns out to be true, it looks like the show will deviate from the games, which established that the T-Virus was developed in the Spencer Mansion, and spread to Raccoon City thanks to infected rats that poisoned the town’s water supply.

It’s still not entirely clear what direction the show will go in, and this isn’t the first time we’ve come across a potential plot. Just a few days ago, in fact, we heard Billie and Jade Wesker, who are supposed to be the offspring of Albert Wesker, will factor into the story somehow. Of course, there’s a chance that the first season could incorporate all of these plot elements, but until we get an official announcement from Netflix themselves, Resident Evil fans will have to get by on speculation and rumors.