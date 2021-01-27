Taron Egerton Reportedly Cast As Netflix’s New Constantine

This week, a report from Deadline on Taron Egerton’s new Apple+ TV series In With The Devil noted that the Kingsman star is also attached to appear in Netflix’s much-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman. The trade didn’t reveal who he’s playing in the DC show, but fans quickly assumed he must’ve been cast as John Constantine. After all, Egerton portrayed that part in the Sandman audio series released on Audible last summer. As creator Neil Gaiman is heavily involved in both adaptations, it makes sense that he’d want to bring Egerton on board the show in the same role.

Well, this isn’t just an educated guess anymore as Small Screen has followed up Deadline’s story with their own report. According to the outlet, their trusted sources have told them that Egerton has indeed joined The Sandman in the part of Constantine. If this is the case, that makes him the third castmember confirmed to be part of the super-secret production. Tom Sturridge is believed to have taken the lead role as Morpheus while Gwendoline Christie has signed up, too. She’s possibly playing Dream’s antagonistic sibling Desire.

It’s important to note that Egerton will likely be just one of many Constantines appearing on our screens over the next couple of years. Obviously, Matt Ryan will continue to play the Arrowverse version on Legends of Tomorrow. Then there’s HBO Max’s Justice League Dark, which will feature a different take on him. Warner Bros. is also thinking of bringing Keanu Reeves back for The Flash movie and/or his own legacy sequel. At this rate, if WB announced they were building up to a “Crisis of Infinite Constantines” mini-series, we wouldn’t be surprised.

The Sandman has been shooting in the UK since October, but Netflix has so far refused to officially announce anything about it. But the signs are pointing to Taron Egerton being our latest John Constantine. Let us know whether you’re up for this casting in the usual place.