‘That is so not who I am’: Theresa Nist speaks out about tension with Kathy Swarts on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

If you caught Thursday night’s episode of The Golden Bachelor, you may recall that the series experienced its first ounce of drama thus far…

After a magical one-on-one date with 71-year-old Gerry Turner, 69-year-old Theresa Nist could not help but gush about her time – their connection is undeniable!

From Theresa’s perspective, she was simply sharing stories about her oh-so special date with some of her newfound friends, however, 70-year-old Kathy Swarts was not amused. Kathy accused Theresa of being “boastful,” bragging about her relationship with Gerry and how it is much further along compared to the other contestants. Yikes!

When Theresa caught wind of Kathy’s frustration with her and her actions, she broke down in tears, revealing that her intention was never to hurt anybody. No pun intended, but she truly has a heart of gold!

Host of The Bachelor franchise, Jesse Palmer, even weighed in on the situation, sharing his opinion in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“I think Theresa was so excited about her connection with Gerry and couldn’t help sharing how she felt. I don’t personally believe Theresa was intentionally trying to manipulate the other women.”

Whether she was innocent or not, The Golden Bachelor hopeful took to Instagram today (October 16) to apologize once again to Kathy, as well as others she may have hurt by her actions.

Sharing an image of her and her loved ones at what seems to be a watch party for The Golden Bachelor via Instagram, Theresa included a long-winded caption that apologized for her so-called “boastful” behavior seen within episode 3:

“This past episode was a bit hard for me to watch. Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am. I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry.” “Gerry said to me ‘If you, in your heart, don’t believe that you were boastful, you don’t believe that you were doing anything to hurt someone, then I think you should let it go.’ I never ever intended to make Kathy or anyone feel less than. As Edith said, ‘It’s the tension that we’re dating just one man.’ Of course!”

She then proceeded to thank those who have supported her through this difficult time, sending her messages via Instagram and various other platforms:

“I appreciate the kind messages so much. I am grateful to all of you that could see that I had only good intentions and that I felt absolutely terrible when I realized I had hurt Kathy’s feelings.”

After discussing the episode in a bit more depth, including what talent she showcased during the group date (which happened to be cheerleading), she concluded with some kind words, once again thanking those who have shown their support the past few days:

“Thank you to my friends and family that know me and know that I would never mean to make someone else feel bad in any way, and to my new friends that can already see that in me as well. Love to all!”

Will Theresa’s scuffle with Kathy impact her relationship with Gerry, or will their undeniable connection coast her all the way to the final two?

Catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT every Thursday on ABC to find out — things are starting to heat up!