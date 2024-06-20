‘The ACTUAL perfect match’: Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ had a gay relationship that was cut from our television screens

If you haven’t been keeping up with season 2 of Perfect Match, have you been living under a rock? Seriously, it’sthe show of the summer!

Hosted by Nick Lachey, Perfect Match brings together fan-favorite contestants from various Netflix competition and/or reality shows like The Mole, The Circle, The Trust, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, leaving said contestants to look for love with one another in Tulum, Mexico.

Heading into the finale, which will hit the streaming service on Friday (June 21), strong couples like Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri, Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare, Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal, and more are seemingly a shoo-in for the victory, with one of the said couples likely bringing home the bacon (or lack thereof) at the end of the beloved competition series. Contrary to popular belief, it looks like there might have been another strong couple brewing towards the end of Perfect Match season 2 that might have been able to emerge victorious, featuring two individuals of the same gender…

Who were said individuals involved is this gay relationship, and why was it not shown on our television screens? Keep scrolling for all of the tea, told by the duo themselves.

Dominique Defoe and Brittan Byrd paired up on Perfect Match season 2

@dominiquedefoe_ us the morning after going to the netflix perfect match event and thinking about how we matched at the party, immediately had to leave, and weren’t aired for the SECOND DATING SHOW IN A ROW like can we breathe LMAO😭 #perfectmatch #perfectmatchseason2 #wlw #toohotohandle ♬ original sound – dominique defoe

Sharing a TikTok video alongside Brittan Byrd, Dominique Defoe — a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community — captioned the video, “Us the morning after going to the Netflix Perfect Match event and thinking about how we matched at the party, immediately had to leave, and weren’t aired for the SECOND DATING SHOW IN A ROW like can we breathe LMAO 😭 #perfectmatch #perfectmatchseason2 #wlw #toohotohandle“

Given the fact that we got to see a gay relationship blossom between Francesca Farago and Abbey Humphreys on Perfect Match season 1, fans were outraged that this one was cut from the show this time around:

“No because I was excited to see Brittan and you in a dating show together again. I was so here for a gay storyline just for them to CUT IT AGAIN?! 😭” “I would have killed to see this storyline ARE U KIDDING ME 😭” “WE WERE ROBBED”

Aside from pure outrage, someone asked why we didn’t see this connection on our television screens in the comment section of the TikTok video. Naturally, Dominique replied, “They cut it LMAO, I thought it was funny!!! Boys were lined up to talk to us and we were literally just making out and they were like ‘Oh’ 😭”

Were they really the “perfect match” (no pun intended) after all? According to the beloved competition series, they were not, but it is safe to say that we are in desperate need of a season 2 reunion to see where things stand as we speak.

Nonetheless, we cannot help but ship this duo. Can you imagine a hotter couple than this?

