The 10 best shows like ‘And Just Like That…’

And Just Like That… has brought the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York back on our screens. Sadly, there’s no Samantha Jones and her fabulousness to spice things up, save for a fashionable cameo in the second season’s finale. Regardless, there’s some yummy television worth diving into. After all, sisterhood is the core of the popular Sex and the City revival.

11 years after 2010’s Sex and the City 2, the trio — now in their 50s — have some more soul searching to do. The comedy and dramatic elements fans have loved over two and a half decades remains, making for a familiar, albeit different story. Now that two seasons have come and gone, as viewers wait for season 3, there’s a ton more stories of sisterhood to dive into.

Harlem

A stellar addition to Prime Video’s list of originals is the hilarious and stylish Harlem. The comedy-drama takes place in the titular neighborhood and follows four Black ambitious and fashionable friends as they navigate life, love, career, and more in New York City. While the cast is much younger than Carrie and her friends, Harlem is a sleek, charming next step after dealing with the Sex and the City gals. As the Harlem ladies deal with fresh, modern obstacles, it’s worth binging through for a fun, campy affair. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson star in lead roles and showcase a brilliant friendship throughout the series.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce follows the life of Abby McCarthy – a 40-something author that’s just ended her relationship with her husband. As her world begins to crumble around her, she finds solace in her new girlfriends. There’s an emotional weight to the series, even though it’s often labeled as a comedy. Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is a fun and exciting journey about the power of friendships and facing your fears. Lisa Edelstein shines as Abby, and garnered much praise for her acting on the show. Fans of And Just Like That… will also appreciate the female kinship on display throughout the series.

First Wives Club

No, not the classic 1996 film starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton. While that’s a fun movie to dive into, First Wives Club is a modern retelling featuring a dynamic cast of hilarious Black women. Michelle Buteau, Jill Scott, and Ryan Michelle Bathe star as Bree, Hazel, and Ari, three friends who forge a sisterhood after their marriages fail. In the thick of their hurt, their camaraderie keeps them afloat, and makes for some quality television. Much like And Just Like That…, First Wives Club is a New York-based offering, with older women still realizing there’s a lot to figure out about their personal lives. If you need a funnier dose of sisterhood, look no further!

Girlfriends

Mya, Joan, Lynn, and Toni remain the quintessential African-American friend group from 2000s television. As opposed to And Just Like That…, which takes place in Manhattan, Girlfriends is based in Los Angeles. Regardless, the bread and butter of the entire series is the power of sisterhood. Even though it’s laugh-out-loud funny, Girlfriends also has many emotionally stirring moments. Above all, the friends remain thick as thieves despite many ups and downs, reminding viewers about the strength that lies in community.

The L Word

TV’s first-ever lesbian and bisexual character roster was a hit right out of the gate. The L Word is a masterfully and sensitively written show about queer women in West Hollywood. Think And Just Like That…, but instead, the major characters aren’t straight. Regardless of their sexualities, the amazing dynamic of sisterhood prevails on The L Word. For six deliciously dramatic seasons, follow these diverse women on their different journeys through love, lust, acceptance, family, and more.

Insecure

Insecure follows two longtime best friends — Issa and Molly — who are in different places in their lives, but must still find the time for each other. Naturally, this allows for numerous obstacles from their personal to professional lives. Starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, and a wonderful set of supporting characters, Insecure is comedy gold, with enough dramatic moments to keep viewers invested. Also, the friendship between Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany is a wonderful showcase of female friendship, complete with all its dysfunctional moments. The ladies of Insecure might be younger and more free-spirited, but sisterhood is still the central point.

Dollface

Even though Dollface is a little more on the nose with its comedy than And Just Like That…, there’s more than enough sisterhood to female camaraderie to go around. As fans of Carrie Bradshaw are aware, it’s easy to lose yourself in your romantic relationship. Dollface highlights the values of friendship above all, especially in the face of a gut-wrenching breakup. Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky all star in lead roles, and make for a worthwhile substitute for Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte.

The Golden Girls

And Just Like That… has the iconic women in their 50s. However, the question remains, “how many more spin-offs are we gonna get with Carrie and the gang?” Well, if there’s ever gonna be another reboot in 20 years, viewers will probably still be tuned in. Until then, how about some Betty White? The Golden Girls is a truly remarkable example of a timeless sitcom. Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and White star as Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, and Rose – four older single women living together. The Golden Girls is packed with a ton of heart, but not as much heart as humor. With seven seasons and 180 episodes to laugh at, it’s the perfect long-term binge.

Desperate Housewives

For a period in time, no show could boast a global appeal quite like Desperate Housewives. The beloved series was filled with humor, intrigue, suspense, and more for eight delicious seasons. Fans of Sex and the City, as well as And Just Like That… won’t have any issues binging through the amazing women on Desperate Housewives. There’s a lot more than romance and the lush New York City life however, as the entire series is held together by some of TV’s juiciest secrets!

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is on this list purely for its sheer glamor. There’s comedy and drama, of course, but it’s very similar for the gorgeousness of not just the cast, but their lifestyles. While a group of wealthy brats is hardly considered great TV, Gossip Girl works every single time. And Just Like That… fans can enjoy gorgeous fashion, dysfunctional love lives, career-driven women, and a best friend storyline for the ages!