‘The Chi’ season 6 full release schedule and episode count

The Chi, the Showtime series from writer and director Lena Waithe, has returned for a sixth season. The coming-of-age drama chronicles the lives of characters living on the South Side of Chicago. The show premiered on January 7, 2018, and has had five seasons so far. The sixth season will consist of 16 episodes, but will be split into two parts, with each consisting of eight roughly one hour episodes.

When did season 6 start?

Photo via Showtime

Part one launched on August 6, 2023, marking the first time that a Showtime scripted series premiered on Paramount+. In June 2023, Paramount merged its streaming services Paramount+ and Showtime. In the first week of its premiere, the first episode drew more than 1.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched opening episode that the show has ever had.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment and Paramount Media Networks, commented on the massive success of the first half of the sixth season. Of the show, he said, “The Chi’s record-breaking performance validates our decision to integrate our streaming services with the new Paramount+ with Showtime. Exceptionally created by Lena Waithe, The Chi embodies the best of Showtime with rich characters and compelling, layered storytelling that keeps viewers coming back for more.”

Paramount Streaming’s EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Domenic DiMeglio, commented of the premiere: “The Chi broke out with its largest premiere audience ever, showcasing the power of our new Paramount+ with Showtime plan. It gives all of us great pleasure to be able to continue to engage the loyal audience that this incredible show has built over the years while at the same time being able to introduce it to new audiences as part of Paramount+.”

In the days that followed, the series saw a 65% surge in streaming views, starting on August 4 with the debut of part one of season 6, which included eight new episodes.

When does part two of season 6 return?

The mid-season finale of part one has already aired on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan. It was released on Friday, September 22. The episode, which focuses on character Kevin’s plans after high school graduation, premieres on Showtime on Sunday, September 24 at 9 pm ET.

Unfortunately for fans, the official release date for part two of the season has not been announced, likely due to complications resulting from the WGA Writer’s Strike, which began in May. The first half of season 6 was written and shot before the strike, but production on season 6 halted when the strike began. With the strike ongoing, it may be a while until that second half of season 6 reaches the small screen. In the meantime, part one of the season is fully available on Showtime and Paramount+ with the Showtime plan.