The CW Reportedly Eyeing Hunger Games Actress To Play New Batwoman

Fans were shocked when Ruby Rose announced her departure from Batwoman after the first season finale. From what we’ve heard from insiders though, her exit wasn’t a big surprise within the show. Rose was reportedly unhappy with the unrelenting schedule of shooting network television and being stuck in Vancouver, and she felt the series was limiting her movie career.

The second season of Batwoman is set to air in January 2021, meaning they’ll need to start filming the moment the COVID-19 restrictions lift. That tight timeframe also means that The CW are now busily hunting for someone to step into the cape and cowl. So far, the network has somewhat narrowed their potential casting choices by confirming that the role will be played by an LGBTQ actress, and we’ve now heard of one name that’s being eyed.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” an Arrow spinoff is being developed and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, all of which were correct – say that The CW is currently looking at The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg, who’s also appeared in Everything, Everything, The Hate U Give, Where Hands Touch and Netflix’s The Eddy. She identifies as non-binary, has come out as gay and is outspoken about her feminist views, all of which should make her a good fit for Batwoman.

Stephanie Beatriz Wants To Play Batwoman, And Here's How She Could Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One wrinkle that the show would have to deal with is that Stenberg is African-American, though that actually fits with recent reports that The CW wants a new character to replace Kate Kane. Batwoman‘s audience should be able to take this in their stride, too, and it’d add a new political dimension to the character that the show will have to tackle in future episodes.

It’s unclear if the Hunger Games actress has been formally approached yet and we’re sure there are other names being looked at, but regardless, The CW had better get a move-on or face delaying the series until later in 2021. Depending on how long filming restrictions last, that may happen whether or not they find their new star. All of which means that despite a successful first season (with a couple of ratings bumps along the way), Batwoman‘s second outing may be a long ways off.