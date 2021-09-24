The CW Reportedly Wants Its Own Version Of Harley Quinn

Ezra Miller’s cameo in the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event would appear to establish that the DCEU and The CW’s mythologies are part of the same universe, albeit different realities. It hasn’t been explored since, though, even if rumors keep linking Grant Gustin with a cameo in his opposite number’s upcoming solo movie.

Countless characters from all across the network’s superhero lineup have been played by multiple different actors in both live-action and animation as part of film and television projects, and with the notable exception of Batman, there aren’t many comic book favorites to have been deemed off-limits to the Arrowverse.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker would be getting a brand new look in Zack Snyder’s Justice League long before it was confirmed – that Harley Quinn is reportedly the next name on The CW’s list, although it isn’t clear whether it’d be a solo show or a supporting role on another series.

Kaley Cuoco voices Harley Quinn in the HBO Max animation, with Margot Robbie playing her three times so far in the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for one more. It might be a good idea in the long run; but it depends on whether or not The CW have a solid plan in mind, or it’s just a case of utilizing another marketable name in order to draw eyeballs to an Arrowverse that continues to suffer from dwindling ratings.