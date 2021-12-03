The final season of a Netflix smash hit is now streaming

The history of La Casa de Papel is a very interesting one, with the show’s trajectory being changed forever once Netflix recognized that the concept had the potential to be a major success on streaming.

The project was initially designed and aired as a two-part miniseries comprised of fifteen episodes that aired on Spanish network Antena 3 between May and November of 2017. However, once Netflix scooped up the distribution rights, the rebranded Money Heist was re-edited into 22 shorter installments, before the platform made it an in-house original.

Dramatically upping both the budget and the ante, Money Heist has been exclusive to Netflix since Part 3 dropped in November 2019, and each subsequent run has yielded some of the highest viewing figures for any foreign-language offering in the company’s history. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and today is that day for the Professor and his crew.

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2 is now streaming worldwide, marking the end of the road for the ambitious and eccentric band of thieves and criminals. Of course, when one door closes another one opens, with Netflix announcing spinoff Berlin and a Korean remake starring Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo earlier this week, so there’s going to be plenty more money getting heisted on the small screen.