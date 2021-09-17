The Internet Says This Forgotten Cowboy Bebop Fan Film Puts “Netflix To Shame”

While Netflix’s live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop isn’t even out yet, a lot of fans are already upset with some of its directorial decisions. Fans have criticized the casting for Fay Valentine and star John Cho is already afraid of how fans will react to the series once it is released.

It seems Cho’s fears might be correct. The internet is remembering a fan-made Cowboy Bebop film that was posted to YouTube all the way back in March. Recent comments from fans are all praising its quality with most of them complaining about the incoming Netflix adaptation.

So is it really all these fans say it is? Could it really be better than what Netflix will have to offer? Check out the video below and decide for yourself!