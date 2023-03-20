‘The Last of Us’ creator reminds fans there is no episode today, but soothes the pain with season 2 update

As quickly as it arrived ten weeks ago, this week we find ourselves without a brand new and likely traumatizing episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. Showrunner and original game director Neil Druckmann took to Twitter to remind fans of that fact, while also offering a spot of reassurance. A light in the darkness, if you will.

Druckmann notes that while there’s no fresh episode of the live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s game this week, he did offer up that work on its second season appears to be underway, accompanied by a teaser image which is very telling to game fans, but quite cryptics to series newcomers (bless your hearts):

No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive! pic.twitter.com/87bKKCDBeO — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 19, 2023

For the sake of the uninitiated, we’re not going to dish about the image in Druckmann’s tweet, but it certainly looks like we’re in for more psychological damage whenever the second season does end up rolling around. What we will point out, is that the owner of the arm wielding the hammer may or may not have made an appearance in some capacity in the season one finale.

Despite its resounding success among audiences, HBO’s latest and greatest hit hasn’t quite managed to take the top spot in the Nielsen ratings just yet, as The Last of Us has faced some stiff competition in the most up-to-date data.

All nine episodes of The Last of Us season one are now available to binge back to back on HBO Max, if you have the mental grit to do so.