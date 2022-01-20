‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans are furious about the new show’s title

Yesterday, Amazon finally unveiled the title of its hotly-anticipated show based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. One of the most interesting pieces of news was its official moniker: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with the series apparently intended to be referred to simply as The Rings of Power.

We also got a synopsis explaining the title, which promises that the show will “unite all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.” More specifically, it points out that “audiences have only seen onscreen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Leaving aside the fact that literally the first few minutes of Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring showed the other rings of power, the title hasn’t made diehard Tolkien fans happy. Here’s how it’s going down on social media:

Excited but it’s an awful title. Why not LOTR: The Second Age? A lot better than Rings of Power. Sounds like a side quest in The Witcher 3 https://t.co/C69Sj5YNMm — Kevin Scofield (@ImKevinScofield) January 19, 2022

LOTR: Rings of Power,



is such a terrible name, doesn't fit the title conventions of the previous films & or books at all,



that name will generate such little interest from anyonehttps://t.co/lyHdCmTfva #lotr #LordOfTheRings #RingsOfPower #amazon #tv #film — Peter Pischke-Friendly Neighborhood Journo (@HappyWarriorP) January 19, 2022

"The Lord of The Rings The Rings of Power" is such an awful title — 🇮🇪ᔕOᑭᕼIE🏳️‍⚧️ (@RadioFreeSophie) January 20, 2022

I am keeping open minded about the amazon show, but I genuinely cannot see LOTR: The Rings of Power without thinking about the terrible lotr sequel I wrote when I was 9 — tilly ♡ (@_tilbobaggins) January 19, 2022

It should have been something like Middle Earth: Rings of Power or The Grey Wizard: Rings of Power or Terrible Trills Attempted by Whispering Children: Rings of Power! Otherwise it's just kinda lazy writing/advertising. — Xander Foland (@xGreySkySmilesx) January 19, 2022

"Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power" is a pretty lazy title. It's like "Star Wars: The War of the Stars", or "Mad Max: Max Gets Mad". Couldn't they have at least called it: "LOTR: Dawn of the Nazgul", "Rise of Sauron", "The Siege of Middle Earth" or "The Fires of Mordor"? — Battle Quest Comics (@BQComics) January 19, 2022

First Look And Release Date Revealed For The Lord Of The Rings Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

"The Rings of Power" makes it sound like some MCU garbage. — Andrew Paul Wood🤔😒 (@AndrewPaulWood) January 19, 2022

look i'm not a marketing expert. but i feel like "THE RINGS OF POWER: A TALE OF MIDDLE EARTH" is so much cleaner — year of the Tigrex (@HandsomeRansom3) January 19, 2022

Whatever else is going on with the project, the title sounds fine to me, and I’m betting it’ll be about five minutes into the first episode before it becomes a non-issue.

But it’ll be fascinating to see Amazon’s take on Middle-earth. The first season alone is rumored to have cost in the region of half a billion dollars, and there are plans to tell this as a true epic across multiple seasons. The teaser trailer indicates that they’re taking cues from Jackson’s movies, but I’m hoping for more substantial footage soon that shows us some of the characters.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon on September 2.