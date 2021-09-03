The Mandalorian Seemingly Set For Major Revamp Soon

The Mandalorian succeeded beyond Disney and Lucasfilm’s wildest dreams. It has been an enormous subscriber draw for Disney Plus, birthed several spinoff shows, and launched a pop culture (and merchandising) icon in Grogu/Baby Yoda. Despite all this, the show’s future is currently somewhat hazy.

The barnstorming season two finale saw Din Djarin succeed in his mission of finding a Jedi to train Grogu. This was none other than Luke Skywalker, who arrived in an X-Wing to save our heroes from Moff Gideon and his squad of Death Troopers. With all that resolved, hints were dropped about a conflict over the Darksaber and the future of Mandalore, setting up a confrontation between Djarin and Bo-Katan.

That’s probably still on the way, though recent rumors say The Mandalorian is getting a complete revamp going forward. Over the last few weeks, we’ve heard word that the third season would be the show’s last, though the characters and story would continue in another show. That now doesn’t seem to be the case as we’re apparently getting two more seasons, but a shakeup is coming.

One possibility is that the focus will switch from the titular Mandalorian to Grogu. Luke’s digitally de-aged appearance in the finale was incredible, sparking speculation that we could see the early days of his doomed Jedi Academy as he trains Grogu in the Force.

A smart course of action may be to have several shows running concurrently that feed into a larger story. This would include The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and The Mandalorian – all eventually uniting to conclude the tale in a big team-up show.

We should get an indication of where we’re going next when The Book of Boba Fett premieres in December 2021. The Mandalorian is expected to return for a third season in 2022.