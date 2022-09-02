‘The Rings of Power’: Is Durin related to Thorin Oakenshield?

Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power has finally arrived on streaming, and it’s a goldmine for Lord of the Rings lorebuffs, with a myriad of references to characters from other books and video games. Among these appearances in the series is Owain Arthur as the Dwarven prince of Khazad-dûm.

With how interconnected the lore of the Lord of the Rings is, is Durin related to one of the protagonists of The Hobbit Thorin Oakenshield?

Set hundreds of years prior to the events of The Hobbit, The Rings of Power prominently features Durin IV of Khazad-dûm as one of its many points of view in the globe-trotting story. A descendant of the first founders of Khazad-dûm, Durin’s bloodline is an important one in lore.

Thorin Oakenshield is one of many descendants of the Durin bloodline, with him being the grandson of Durin IV. A capable warrior in his own right who tries to get back to the gold stolen by Smaug, Thorin’s story is wrapped up in The Hobbit trilogy. Durin IV serves an important purpose in The Rings of Power, with it likely his arc in the series will help set up the likes of Smaug and the lost lands of the dwarves.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with the first season to consist of 8 episodes. Five seasons have been greenlit by Amazon, with the series budget reportedly totalling $1 billion.