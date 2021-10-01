The Umbrella Academy Season 3 To Be Set In Hotel Oblivion, Will Premiere In 2022

With the release of a new trailer this morning from Netflix on the anniversary of their show The Umbrella Academy, it confirms season three will take place at Hotel Oblivion and will be released sometime in 2022, Collider reports.

The show centers around a family of adopted superhero siblings, the Hargreeves, as they work together to both save the world and iron out their family issues and stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan and Ritu Arya. The series was adapted for television by showrunner Steve Blackman.

The season three trailer can be viewed on the Netflix page for The Umbrella Academy under “Trailers and More.”

Netflix Have Shared A Look At The Sparrows For The Umbrella Academy Season 3 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the comic book source material by Gerard Way, Hotel Oblivion was the name of the third volume in the series and takes its name from a place “no one could escape.”

While not many details can be gleaned about what the upcoming season will entail, an episode list is available, with the first of the upcoming season being called “Meet the Family,” written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta. The other episode titles include “The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,” “Pocket Full of Lightning,” “Kugelblitz,” “Kindest Cut,” Marigold,” “Auf Wiedersehen,” “Wedding at the End of the World,” “Six Bells,” and “Oblivion”.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy season three previously dished on their favorite moments in the saga so far, which you can view here.