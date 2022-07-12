Tom Hiddleston is back in action in new ‘Loki’ season 2 set photos

Loki‘s second season is currently shooting in London, with Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw all reprising their roles. Details on what universe-hopping adventures are in store for them remain unclear, though it’s safe to assume we’ll see the fallout of Sylvie killing He Who Remains.

The latest batch of set photos to arrive online show Hiddleston and Wilson heading onto the set in costume. These aren’t particularly illuminating images, but hey, the more the better, right?

📸New: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson today on the set Loki season 2. pic.twitter.com/yjrPRwgseE — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) July 11, 2022

Previous images from the set have indicated we’re going to get some Eternals Easter Eggs based around Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, mentions of obscure characters Zaniac and Phone Ranger, and a hint that we’re traveling back in time to 1970s London for some reason.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness greatly expanding the scope of the multiverse, we’re hoping to see some truly bizarre and strange variants and alternative timelines across the upcoming episodes. The first season didn’t disappoint in that regard, particularly the trip to the end of time populated by renegade Loki variants in hiding.

We’ll know a lot more when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in February 2023, which will feature Jonathan Majors in his first big screen appearance as Kang. Based on He Who Remains’ ominous threats about his own variants, whatever happens there should feed back into the Disney Plus show’s second season.

But until then, all we can do is wait and watch for more leaks from the set.

Loki season two is expected to premiere in summer 2023.