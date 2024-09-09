‘Vicious bully’: ‘Bachelorette’ scumbag Devin Strader’s former classmate speaks out, revealing that some people never change

Trigger warning: The following article contains discussions of self-harm, which may be distressing for some readers. Please proceed with caution.

As if Bachelorette bastard Devin Strader could not get any worse, the plot keeps getting thicker and thicker…

While Devin went from villain to fan favorite on The Bachelorette season 21, the Texas native is undoubtedly back in his villain era after the finale of the beloved competition series, and it is safe to say that he will not be wavering anytime soon. Although he ended up engaged to Jenn Tran at the end of the show — with the leading lady making Bachelorette history by being the one to pop the question — it was revealed during the “After The Final Rose” television special that Devin broke off the engagement shortly afterwards via a phone call, telling Jenn that he never actually loved her. Based on everything he said throughout the season, how heinous is that?

While The Bachelorette season 21 was edited in a way that made Devin seem like a serious catch — well, at least until the finale rolled around — people from his past are now speaking out about his true character, and it looks like he has always been a not-so good guy. Keep scrolling for one of the most eye-opening TikTok videos we have seen so far, where one of his former classmates spoke about her firsthand experience with Devin.

A woman named Naomi took to TikTok last week to share what she experienced with Devin while studying at George Ranch High School in Houston, Texas together. Trigger warning: It is way worse than you would expect…

Detailing their relationship with one another while in high school, Naomi said that Devin was a grade above her, however, they had a health class together. According to the TikTok user, she and the freight company owner “f*****g hated each other,” ultimately delving into the details of why exactly:

“I used to look very different, so he used to make fun of my looks a lot. When I would walk in the area, he would be like ‘Eww,’ or he would call me ugly… At the time, I was dealing with CPS, because my parents were physically and emotionally abusive to me and my siblings, so unfortunately, as a result, I self harmed as a way to cope with it. He found out about it and told me to kill myself.”

Not only were Devin’s words incredibly hurtful towards Naomi, but he also tormented her physically, throwing school materials at her, as well as knocking stuff off of her desk or chair any time she walked away. Poor thing!

She then transitioned to talking about Devin’s preference in women, and given the fact that he treated both Naomi — who describes herself as a “Proud Latina” in her TikTok biography — and Jenn horribly — it is safe to say he has an affinity towards white women only:

“This demonstrator is a f***ing a**hole. He’s been an a**hole since high school, and he’s just not good to women. The only girls that he would be nice to would be the really pretty, rich white girls, which is kind of important, because I don’t really think Asian girls were ever his type. He’s always kind of gone for like the really pretty white girls, which kind of makes sense now.”

Naomi concluded her TikTok video with the statement “Devin Strader’s a f*****g a**hole. He’s always been a f*****g a**hole,” and after hearing her experience with the Bachelorette winner, we seriously could not agree more.

Seemingly hitting things off with a “really pretty white girl” as we speak, it is clear that some people simply never change. To see where things go from here, it is safe to say that we will be refreshing our social media feeds religiously to see if anyone has anything else to say about Devin. After all, the tea is piping hot…

