Ben Kenobi and Owen Lars are exchanging heated words in the latest promo clip for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the good old moisture farmer gets the last word.

We’ve seen chunks of this footage numerous times over the past few weeks, but the conversation simply doesn’t lose its intensity with each viewing.

“There’s more to life than your farm, Owen,” Obi-Wan tells Luke’s adoptive father, while he retorts by saying: “I’m asking you to leave us alone, Ben. I mean it.” The Jedi Master then asks after the young Skywalker, but Uncle Owen dismisses him by saying that he doesn’t really care about the boy, only if he’s showing signs of having the Force.

“When the time comes, he must be trained,” insists Obi-Wan, whereupon Owen completely shuts him off by digging into past traumas.

With the series taking place 10 years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan will still have nine years until Episode IV – A New Hope to convince Owen that Luke must embrace his destiny as the son of arguably the most dangerous individual in the galaxy. It’s just a shame that Owen and his wife had to die in the first Star Wars movie to set the protagonist down that path.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will chronicle a never-before-seen part of the titular character’s life, where he’ll also supposedly go toe-to-toe with his old padawan again, portrayed by Hayden Christensen, who’ll be bringing Darth Vader to life in all of his menacing villainy.

The first two episodes will premiere in three days on Disney Plus.