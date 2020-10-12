Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2 TV Spot Features New Shots Of Mando And Baby Yoda

As its premiere draws closer, the hype train for The Mandalorian is gathering speed. Case in point: a new TV spot for the next run of the smash hit live-action Star Wars show has now arrived, featuring a few fresh shots of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and the one and only Baby Yoda. It’s mostly a condensed version of the full trailer that debuted a few weeks ago, but these new moments make it worth checking out regardless.

Like the first promo, the TV spot opens with Mando shooting across the Tatooine desert on a speeder. This time, however, the footage includes a new establishing shot. We then get an additional brief clip of The Child looking concerned. Later, there’s a new moment where Djarin fires his blaster in the ice cave and finally, as with the trailer, the video wraps up with the melee that breaks out on Fight Night, but here we get a couple of expanded shots.

Of course, earlier today we also got a load of character posters for the upcoming season, highlighting Mando and The Child as well as Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Disney Plus likewise confirmed the release schedule. Following its premiere in a couple of weeks, new episodes will arrive weekly on Fridays until the finale brings things to a thrilling conclusion on December 18th.

This means we’ll no doubt get a full second trailer soon and it’ll be interesting to see how much more this one reveals. Fans have already spotted a glimpse of Boba Fett’s armor in the first promo, so could we see the legendary bounty hunter in the flesh, or metal, in the second teaser? Or maybe even Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano? Or Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze? They’ll want to keep a lot of secrets back, of course, but these are characters we already know are coming.

The Mandalorian season 2 kicks off on October 30th.