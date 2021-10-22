Watch: Netflix Reveals First Trailer For Mark Millar’s Super Crooks Anime Series

Despite Jupiter’s Legacy being cancelled after just one season, Netflix is pressing ahead with its expansion of the Millarverse, following its acquisition of Marvel’s Millarworld imprint back in 2017. Next up is anime series Super Crooks, as based on the comic books by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu. With that premiering next month, the streaming giant has now unveiled its first-look trailer for the show, which you can catch above.

Like a blend of the superhero genre, anime, and Money Heist, Super Crooks follows small-time crook Johnny Bolt as he assembles a crack team of eight supervillains — including The Heat, The Gladiator, and The Ghost — to help him perform one last heist before he retires. Like the trailer says, just because you’ve got superpowers, that doesn’t necessarily make you a superhero.

Netflix has also revealed the full cast lists for both the Japanese and English dubs of the 13-episode season. Here’s the Japanese cast:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Johnny Bolt

Maaya Sakamoto as Kasey

Hiroshi Yanaka as Christopher Matts

Yasuji Kimura as Carmine (The Heat)

Pierre Taki as The Gladiator

Junichi Suwabe as Josh (The Ghost)

Hisao Egawa as The Salamander

Eiji Takemoto as TK McCabe

Subaru Kimura as Sammy Diesel

Tetsu Inada as Roddy Diesel

Wataru Hatano as the Praetorian

KENN as Forecast

And here’s the cast for the English voice dub:

Jonah Scott as Johnny Bolt

Abby Trott as Kasey Ann

Jason Marnocha as The Bastard

Doug Stone as Carmine / The Heat

Beau Billingslea as The Gladiator

Bill Butts as Josh / The Ghost

Bill Rogers as TK McCabe

Bruno Oliver as Roddy Diesel

Ben Pronsky as Sammy Diesel

D. C. Douglas as The Praetorian

Zeno Robinson as Forecast

From showrunner Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell), Super Crooks is pitched as a prequel to the original comics, with the final episodes of the season overlapping with the source material. Netflix clearly has big hopes for the Super Crooks franchise as they announced back in June that a live-action series also based on the comics is in the works. The live-action show will go by Supercrooks, the same title as the original comic book.

Other Millarworld projects in various stages of development include TV series for The Magic Order, American Jesus and Reborn as well as movies for Empress, Huck and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter. The universe of Jupiter’s Legacy will also be returned to in some form in the future, it’s been confirmed.

But for now, make sure to catch Super Crooks when it debuts on Netflix in just over a month’s time on November 25th.