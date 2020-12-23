Watch: Nicolas Cage Gets Foul-Mouthed In NSFW Trailer For New Netflix Show

As one of the most prolific actors in the business, Nicolas Cage rarely takes much time between projects and is always working on something. Having appeared in existential psychological horror Color Out of Space, bonkers sci-fi martial arts actioner Jiu Jitsu and animated sequel The Croods: A New Age this year, the 56 year-old has since filmed another four movies and a TV show in the meantime.

He’ll travel to a supernatural universe in Prisoners of the Ghostland, play a fictionalized version of himself that sees jobbing actor Nicolas Cage attending birthday parties in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, hunt for his titular missing truffle hunter in Pig and battle animatronic theme park attractions in Willy’s Wonderland, all of which will be released next year, but first out of the gate is Netflix docuseries The History of Swear Words.

The six-part show arrives on January 5th and marks the Academy Award winner’s first small screen appearance of any kind since he made a cameo on Saturday Night Live eight years ago, and from the looks of things, the foul-mouthed talking head doc is poised to rocket towards the top of the streaming service’s most-watched list in short order.

Subscribers surely won’t be able to turn down the opportunity to see Cage as the host of an educational comedy that dives into the scientific and cultural origins of profanity. The six episodes are titled “F*ck,” “Sh*t,” “B*tch,” “D*ck,” “P*ssy” and “Damn,” which should give you some indication of whether you’re on board with The History of Swear Words or not, but based on the actor’s continued popularity, having him bring his manic style to a project revolving entirely around cursing should be massively entertaining.