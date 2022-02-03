There might be a race of parasitic alien butterflies looking to overthrow humanity, but the most detestable villain on Peacemaker is without question the White Dragon, real name: Auggie Smith, aka the titular antihero’s neo-Nazi father. Robert Patrick has delivered perhaps his best villain role since Terminator 2: Judgement Day in the DC TV series, and this promo for next week’s penultimate installment of the HBO Max original promises that he’ll be getting even more screen time. Check out the teaser above.

With just two episodes left to go, the 11th Street Kids‘ trust in each other is destroyed, causing John Cena’s Chris Smith and best bud Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) to go it alone. Meanwhile, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) is blasted by Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) for betraying Peacemaker, which she was doing under the secret orders of her mother, Amanda Waller. Now Adebayo is doubting that she’s cut out for the black-ops life. Oh yeah, and Judomaster (Nhut Le) will be back. That’s a thing.

In previous weeks, Auggie found out that his son was (only tangentially) responsible for getting him thrown in jail, so now that he’s out, he’s decided to “do what [he] should have done a long time ago” and kill his own flesh and blood once and for all. The Smith family has some seriously dark skeletons in their closets and it looks like the whole sordid history is about to come to a head next week. While we’re pretty sure that the White Dragon isn’t going to succeed in killing Peacemaker, will Peacemaker be forced to kill his own father in order to protect himself?

Be sure to savor episodes seven and eight, as we’ve still yet to get official confirmation that a second season is on its way despite writer and director James Gunn strongly indicating that there’s every chance it will happen. That said, with his commitments to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the other DC projects he’s developing, we shouldn’t expect season two right away even if it does get the green light.

The next episode of Peacemaker will arrive on our screens next Thursday on HBO Max.