‘Wednesday’ and ‘Resident Evil’ fans unite over the perfect casting for Lady Dimitrescu

Despite the enduring success of the games, the Resident Evil franchise is currently floundering on screen. 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie came and went without making any impact (you totally forgot it existed, didn’t you?) and this year’s Netflix TV series was swiftly cancelled, much to the relief of both fans and critics. Maybe the way to resuscitate the brand, then, is to go all in on this universe’s biggest breakout character in recent times, the one and only Lady Dimitrescu.

Well, if that is something the folks in charge are looking to do, then luckily for them the hunt for the perfect actress to bring Lady Dimitrescu to life is already over before it even began, thanks to an unlikely source. After Netflix viewers around the globe have been mainlining Wednesday for the past couple of weeks (so much so that it’s breaking Stranger Things‘ records), every Resident Evil fan is now saying the exact same thing: Gwendoline Christie needs to play Lady D right now.

Someone needs to make this happen, otherwise they will have blood on their hands.

Game of Thrones veteran Christie plays Principal Larissa Weems in the Addams Family reimagining, the shady headmistress of Nevermore Academy who happens to be an old roommate of Wednesday’s mother, Morticia. Although in real life, it’s Christie and Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega, who have the adorable friendship that folks can’t get enough of.

Although Christie is busy enough, what with also playing Lucifer on The Sandman, it’s impossible to deny the 6 ft 3 actress is literally the living embodiment of the almost 10-foot tall vampire noblewoman. The people have made their wishes known, Netflix. Don’t disappoint them.