Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie’s ‘Wednesday’ womance is too much for fans to handle
In Wednesday, Principal Weems and Wednesday Addams are enemies for much of the first season, as the Nevermore Academy headmistress is one of the many adults standing in the way of our gothic heroine solving the school’s murderous mystery. And yet it turns out that animosity is only screen-deep as actresses Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie share an adorably affectionate friendship in real life… and fans cannot handle it.
One of the unexpected gifts of the Wednesday press tour, plus the stars sharing behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on their socials, is the “womance” between Ortega and Christie. In particular, the 20-year-old Ortega never makes any attempt to hide how much she idolizes her Game of Thrones veteran colleague.
Honestly, Ortega’s obsession with Christie is making her even more relatable for Twitter users.
That look doesn’t lie.
But does anyone know how Wednesday’s BFF Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) feels about this “betrayal?”
Meanwhile, Christie is busy shipping herself with Ortega’s on-screen mom, Weems’ old roommate and school friend Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).
Spoilers incoming for Wednesday!
In the series, Larissa Weems is initially portrayed as an extremely suspicious character and one of the major suspects in the hunt for the monster that’s preying on the people of Jericho. Ultimately, though, Weems is proven to be mostly innocent, having only used her shapeshifting abilities to cover up the truth in attempt to protect Nevermore from scandal and potential closure.
Sadly, Weems is fatally poisoned by Miss Thornhill/Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci) in the season finale, which may mean we won’t get to see more of Ortega and Christie’s wonderful chemistry in Wednesday season two. So drink it all in while you can, guys.