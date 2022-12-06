Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie’s ‘Wednesday’ womance is too much for fans to handle

In Wednesday, Principal Weems and Wednesday Addams are enemies for much of the first season, as the Nevermore Academy headmistress is one of the many adults standing in the way of our gothic heroine solving the school’s murderous mystery. And yet it turns out that animosity is only screen-deep as actresses Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie share an adorably affectionate friendship in real life… and fans cannot handle it.

One of the unexpected gifts of the Wednesday press tour, plus the stars sharing behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on their socials, is the “womance” between Ortega and Christie. In particular, the 20-year-old Ortega never makes any attempt to hide how much she idolizes her Game of Thrones veteran colleague.

Jenna Ortega sharing very publicly that she gay panics over Gwendoline Christie is the highlight of 2022. pic.twitter.com/PKHuZKBmfn — Chloe (@muldersglasses) December 1, 2022

Honestly, Ortega’s obsession with Christie is making her even more relatable for Twitter users.

jenna ortega being obsessed with gwendoline christie, a middle aged woman, is the type of representation i neededpic.twitter.com/KYTY3DDB6f — ché (@polastrikova) December 4, 2022

jenna ortega is literally everyone in gwendoline christie’s presence pic.twitter.com/cIGuFX8f6k — hannah (@weiszcolman) December 2, 2022

i, too, would look at gwendoline christie like that pic.twitter.com/CzIP45ufET — gerri kellman’s assistant (@priestlysprada) December 4, 2022

That look doesn’t lie.

Jenna ortega being in love with gwendoline christie… GIRL GET UP pic.twitter.com/Qe0jj7Sr4Y — wednesday spoilers + warrior nun s2 spoilers (@wenclair_) December 3, 2022

But does anyone know how Wednesday’s BFF Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) feels about this “betrayal?”

emma myers to jenna ortega after watching the clip where jenna calls gwendoline christie her wife pic.twitter.com/dAQGwwUSD8 — wednesday spoilers + warrior nun s2 spoilers (@wenclair_) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Christie is busy shipping herself with Ortega’s on-screen mom, Weems’ old roommate and school friend Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

gwendoline christie knows EXACTLY what she’s doing pic.twitter.com/vZhPJaO1Ts — irene 🎈 TOM STURRIDGE DAY (@jesperfection) December 5, 2022

Spoilers incoming for Wednesday!

In the series, Larissa Weems is initially portrayed as an extremely suspicious character and one of the major suspects in the hunt for the monster that’s preying on the people of Jericho. Ultimately, though, Weems is proven to be mostly innocent, having only used her shapeshifting abilities to cover up the truth in attempt to protect Nevermore from scandal and potential closure.

Sadly, Weems is fatally poisoned by Miss Thornhill/Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci) in the season finale, which may mean we won’t get to see more of Ortega and Christie’s wonderful chemistry in Wednesday season two. So drink it all in while you can, guys.