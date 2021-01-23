WandaVision Just Hinted That Scarlet Witch Could Be A Villain

After yesterday’s “In Living Color,” we’re now a third of the way through WandaVision‘s nine-episode run, and the overarching plot still remains shrouded in mystery as director Matt Shakman and showrunner Jac Schaeffer play the long game in revealing what’s really going on in Westview.

We got our best glimpse of the real world yet when Teyonah Parris’ Geraldine was forcibly ejected from the alternate reality after daring to mention Ultron by name as Wanda reminisced about her twin brother Pietro. It would appear that S.W.O.R.D. are attempting to send in their own agents to try and infiltrate the elaborately constructed bubble that the majority of WandaVision takes place in, but we’ve yet to find out exactly how things got to this stage in the first place.

However, “In Living Color” may have dropped the first real hint that Scarlet Witch could turn out to be the villain of the series, something that’s been rumored for a long time. You see, as soon as Geraldine mentioned Ultron, things took a much darker turn as it punctured the blissful existence that Wanda had curated for herself and Vision, something she simply wouldn’t stand for.

Next week looks as though it could be a pivotal moment for WandaVision, too, one that’ll finally shed some light on the conspiracy at the core of the acclaimed Disney Plus exclusive. Vision was edging closer to the truth while talking to his neighbors, but any time he mentions his concerns to Wanda, she quickly rewinds the timeline to avoid his questions. If she’s essentially holding his consciousness prisoner in a fabricated reality of her own design, then that sounds pretty villainous to us, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it probably isn’t going to be quite as straightforward as that.