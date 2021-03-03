WeLovePedroPascal Trends As Fans Celebrate The Mandalorian Star

Social media is a very strange place, which is putting it lightly. The idea of making your thoughts and opinions known to anyone at the click of a button has become an increasingly important part of everyday life for a huge number of people, but like any major technological evolution, it’s also prone to an awful lot of negativity.

Cancel culture is more prevalent than ever, with the denizens of Twitter often directing their fury at numerous famous faces for a variety of reasons, many of which are incredibly trivial, and in some cases can blow up for a day or two before fading into obscurity. In fact, for whatever reason, some of Disney’s most prominent contracted talents often find themselves in the crosshairs.

Remember when people wanted Robert Downey Jr. to apologize for sporting blackface in his Academy Award nominated Tropic Thunder performance, driven largely by people that hadn’t seen the movie? Or cancel culture coming for Sebastian Stan based on comments his girlfriend made? What about that time Elizabeth Olsen was called out for being a racist? Chris Pratt and most recently Jeremy Renner have also been targeted, but The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal has found himself trending for a more wholesome reason, as you can see below.

its pedro pascal's cinematic universe and we're all living it in ❣ #WeLovePedroPascal pic.twitter.com/dzT8XbzcpR — april ✿ (@softdjarin) March 2, 2021

in honor of #WeLovePedroPascal lets bring back this iconic photoshoot pic.twitter.com/vuJM5Er45L — sam / agnes 🦆 (@spceboyfriends) March 2, 2021

never forget this iconic day in history #WeLovePedroPascal pic.twitter.com/y5KWz2Nk5l — haley #WeLovePedroPascal (@djar1n) March 2, 2021

#WeLovePedroPascal because he is supportive of everyone and makes everyone feel loved🤍 @PedroPascal1 pic.twitter.com/PqThpG7ATx — mads #WeLovePedroPascal (@djarinvers) March 2, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal has been sent to the hospital for carrying the entire acting industry on his back! More on the story as it unfolds #WeLovePedroPascal pic.twitter.com/KVVbA9OCBU — chante 𓆏 (@VOlDAYA) March 2, 2021

Because he’s a wonderful human being who helped me a lot last year when I felt so down, I couldn’t be more grateful ♥️ #WeLovePedroPascal pic.twitter.com/gMqhuykFnO — ju’ ⎊ (@the_pascalorian) March 2, 2021

pedro screaming into the pillow to get the mando rasp ok voice actor literal legend #WeLovePedroPascal pic.twitter.com/y7RBmAlhE5 — caterina. (@poedjarin) March 2, 2021

therapy is expensive but watching this video of pedro pascal telling mandalorian themed dad jokes is free #WeLovePedroPascal pic.twitter.com/ky1SGwlFUq — georgia #WeLovePedroPascal (@grogulovebot) March 2, 2021

Of course, social media users and Gina Carano supporters also wanted The Mandalorian‘s leading man to be fired after the former Cara Dune was axed, even though he publicly supported her on more than one occasion. Indeed, Twitter’s attention span is increasingly fleeting, and for all we know, this time next week Pascal could find himself being vociferously attacked for any number of reasons, such is the way of the online world these days.