What is Ben Katzman’s biggest ‘Survivor 46′ secret?

Ben explains why he will be keeping this one thing to himself this season...

Ben Katzman definitely wears his heart on his sleeve, but will this ultimately help or hinder his chances of taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 46? Only time will tell…

Recommended Videos

Described by his friends as “an emotional and passionate person who’s living for a good time and a real time,” Ben currently works as a musician and music teacher in his hometown of Miami, Florida, stepping off of the stage and onto the beach to serve as a member of the oh-so spunky cast of Survivor 46.

While his goofy personality is sure to win over his fellow castaways, the “motivated, energized, and passionate” contestant admitted in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly that he plans to keep one major aspect of his identity to himself on Survivor, all in an attempt to be more successful on the show.

What is this trait exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Ben Katzman’s Survivor secret

Photo via CBS

When it comes to his stint on Survivor 46, Ben is a little bit worried to let his sensitive side shine, sharing with longtime Survivor writer and reporter Dalton Ross that he plans to keep his emotions under wraps while interacting with his fellow castaways, at least in the beginning.

“I think off the bat, I would hope they don’t realize how emotional and vulnerable I am. I think in this stage in my life, I choose to wear my heart on my sleeve and I choose to meditate and sit on every decision, and I hope that every decision I make is the right one and a good one. I don’t want to feel like I’m too open to be manipulated.”

Will this strategy pay off in the end, allowing Ben to be crowned the champion of Survivor 46 when Final Tribal Council rolls around? We will just have to wait and see…

To see his journey on the beloved competition series unfold from the very beginning — where he will serve as a member of the Siga tribe alongside Charlie Davis, Jem Hussain-Adams, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Moriah Gaynor, and Tim Spicer — catch the premiere episode tonight (February 28) at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards.

Survivor 46 is gearing up to be the best season of Survivor‘s “New Era,” so be sure to set your DVRs so you do not miss a thing!