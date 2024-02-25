What is ‘Helluva Boss’ season 2 episode 8’s release date?

Since July 2022 we’ve been treated to seven episodes of Vivziepop’s Helluva Boss. Amongst its fans, the show is notorious for long waits between episodes, with the first season averaging about a month between episodes. But the long waits have only gotten longer for the show’s second season, with the longest gap being almost five months between episodes two and three. The most recent episode of Helluva Boss to be released was the seventh one, which came out on Oct. 29, 2023.

When are we getting Helluva Boss season 2, episode 8?

Fans have been dying to know when the next episode is set to drop ever since the creators seemingly teased a December release last year, after making cryptic posts on X (formerly Twitter). Sadly that wasn’t what the post was alluding to, with fans just getting the Just Look My Way music video, which was great but still, where is episode eight? Since then there really hasn’t been any word regarding a release date, so fans will just have to continue waiting.

At this point, fans have been waiting almost four months and that still isn’t the longest wait between an episode. It’s possible we could see episode eight in the next month or so, as that would take us up to nearly five months, but it’s almost impossible to predict based on the history of releases.

Why does it take so long between each episode?

Image via Youtube/Vivziepop

The second season is set to have 12 episodes, so at this rate, we might get to see the end of it by late 2025 and season 3 will likely finish sometime in the next century. All jokes aside there is a good reason for the long wait times between the episodes. In case you hadn’t noticed, Helluva Boss is an animated show; whilst a live-action project can be written, shot, and edited relatively fast, the same rules don’t apply to animated series. Clearly, there’s a lot of effort put into making it as good a quality show as humanly possible, so they can’t cut corners.

It’s the same reason we had to wait so long for Invincible season 2 — you can’t rush perfection, and trust me, you wouldn’t want them to. You also have to bear in mind that, unlike Invincible, the creators behind Helluva Boss just aren’t as big or well-funded; each episode airs on YouTube and it’s more likely something akin to a passion project for many of them.

But the waits weren’t as long between episodes in season one, so why is season 2 taking so much longer? The answer to that is that the show’s creator, Vivziepop, has other projects on the go. Helluva Boss is actually part of a shared universe known as the “Hellaverse” of which Hazbin Hotel is also a part. That show began its first season in January 2024 and it’s safe to assume the creators have been working on the show in the background for months or even years. Working on two animated shows at the same time is bound to slow down the pace and although it sucks that we have to wait so long, at least we have another show to tide us over until episode eight finally arrives.