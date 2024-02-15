What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent’s guilty pleasure?

Someone needs to call Neil Lane, because it is clear that The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei is already head over heels for Daisy Kent, ready to pop the question and bring season 28 of the beloved competition series to a close.

During episode 2 of The Bachelor, Joey and Daisy embarked on a one-on-one date that was straight out of a movie, taking a helicopter to a music festival. The Bachelor himself admitted in a confessional that “it feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend” — which is exactly what he was looking for — but the date got better and better once the evening portion rolled around.

Daisy opened up about the trials and tribulations of her life over dinner — sharing her struggles with hearing loss and her decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago — allowing her and Joey to connect on a deeper level than he has with the other women thus far. Because of this vulnerability, the Minnesota native ultimately solidified her spot as an early frontrunner of season 28, but are Joey and Daisy really compatible?

Fortunately, Bachelor Nation gave fans of The Bachelor franchise a glimpse into who Daisy is beyond the show, playing a game of 20 questions that revealed her celebrity crush, hidden talent, biggest pet peeve, and more. In this same game, she also revealed her guilty pleasure, causing readers to let out a little giggle.

To find out what this guilty pleasure is for yourself, just keep scrolling…

What is Daisy’s guilty pleasure?

Photo via ABC

While Lea Cayanan admitted that her guilty pleasure is “$9 iced oat milk lattes” and Maria Georgas admitted that her guilty pleasure is “a good romantic comedy,” Daisy admitted that her guilty pleasure is “foot massages.” We did not see that one coming!

Nonetheless, will Joey be the one giving Daisy foot massages someday? To find out whether or not these two lovebirds are in it for the long haul, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC — or stream them the following day via Hulu — because the remainder of season 28 is sure to be a must-see.